Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 878 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

