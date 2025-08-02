Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.79 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.