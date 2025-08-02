Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 51,169 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of SILA opened at $24.94 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

