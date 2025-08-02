Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.44 Million Stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.50% of Franklin Bitcoin ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZBC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EZBC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

