Certified Advisory Corp Sells 270 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

