Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 104 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $235.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

