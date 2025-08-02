Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$177.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canadian Tire

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$184.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.94. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$136.10 and a 12-month high of C$194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.