California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

