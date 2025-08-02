California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 48,427 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BCAL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.49.

California BanCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

