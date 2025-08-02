Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $6,500.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

BKNG stock opened at $5,386.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,074.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

