Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

