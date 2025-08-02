Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,476 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.