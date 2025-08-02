Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3%

Aflac stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

