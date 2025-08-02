Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

