Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,764,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $165.00 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.