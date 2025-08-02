Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

