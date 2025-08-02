Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,472,135.60. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,633. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

