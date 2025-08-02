Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1,342.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $8.73 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -290.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

