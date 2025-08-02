Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 8,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,706.52. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 63.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.