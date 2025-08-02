Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $9,142,577.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $110,891,136 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE K opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

