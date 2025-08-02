Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 842 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 235.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.17 and a 12 month high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

