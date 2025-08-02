Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 3,612 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 227.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.