Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,339.73. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.