Barings LLC Buys 18,293 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.