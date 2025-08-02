Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 6.1%

TWLO opened at $121.14 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Twilio’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.