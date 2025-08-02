Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $600,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,964,000 after acquiring an additional 222,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0%

DLTR stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

