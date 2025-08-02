Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $428,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Illumina by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 806,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after acquiring an additional 287,569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 7.8%

Illumina stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.21.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

