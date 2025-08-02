Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $320,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,923,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

