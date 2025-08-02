Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 5,370 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 17.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $201,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $71.14 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

