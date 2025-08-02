Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 3,681 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 95,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,470 shares of company stock worth $45,313,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

