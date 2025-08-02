Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.7996 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

