Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 56,558 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,987 shares of company stock worth $614,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

