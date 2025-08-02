Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $137,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research increased their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

