Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,434 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $260.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

