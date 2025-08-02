Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS stock opened at $498.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.