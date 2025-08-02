Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 58.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

