Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9,344.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $402.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.60.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

