Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.86.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

