Aviso Wealth Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviso Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
