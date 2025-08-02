Aviso Wealth Management Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

