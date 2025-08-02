Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $525,000.

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

