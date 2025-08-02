Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,993 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

