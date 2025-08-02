Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 415,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

