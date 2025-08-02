Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,269.44. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,723,633 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

