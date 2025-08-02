Assetmark Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 64.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

