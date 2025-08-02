Assetmark Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in SharkNinja by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

NYSE:SN opened at $112.26 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

