ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ARM were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Shares of ARM opened at $137.58 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 208.45, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

