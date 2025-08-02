Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.
Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance
BAMG stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $118.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.15. Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.
About Brookstone Growth Stock ETF
