Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

BAMG stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $118.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.15. Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

About Brookstone Growth Stock ETF

The Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (BAMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US companies with strong earnings growth potential based on proprietary and third party research. It selects both mid- to large-cap stocks with a focus on the latter.

