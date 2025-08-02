Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $226.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $152.46 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.