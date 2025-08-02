AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Klaus Schauser Sells 3,000 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 3,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $885,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,542,000. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $319.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $320.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,037,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in AppFolio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

